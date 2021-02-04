Third Mainland Bridge: Lagos Govt To Close Oworonshoki Lane On Saturday

The Lagos State government has announced plans to close the Oworonshoki bound lane of the Third Mainland Bridge totally to vehicular movement by midnight on Saturday, February 6.

It noted that the closure would remain in force until 7pm on Sunday, February 7, for the removal of the last expansion joint on the Oworonshoki bound lane.

The government made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday by the Ministry of Transportation.

It explained that the closure was important to enable the contractors to move their equipment to the Oworonshoki bound lane within the given period without any interruption by vehicular movement on the bridge.

The Commissioner for Transportation in Lagos, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, who made the announcement on behalf of the governor, stated that the rehabilitation process was being enhanced to ensure that set deadlines were met.

He gave an assurance that traffic management personnel would be deployed along the alternative routes to minimise and address any traffic impediment during the closure.

Oladeinde also appealed for cooperation from residents, saying the ongoing repair work on the bridge was for the safety of all and sundry.

He added that the Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration would not relent in ensuring the safety of residents on roads in the state.

During the closure, the government urged motorists from Ogudu, Alapere, and Gbagada are advised to use Ikorodu Road, Jibowu, and Yaba as alternative routes.

Those from Lagos Island, Iddo, Oyingbo, Adekunle, and Yaba attempting to go through Iyana Oworosoki were asked to use Herbert Macaulay Way, Jibowu, and Ikorodu Road as alternative routes.

Read the tweets from the government below:

