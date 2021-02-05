654 Suspected Criminals Arrested In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested no fewer than 654 suspected criminals for armed robbery, arson, cultism, and other vices, while 557 of the suspects have already been arraigned in a law court to answer for their crimes.

This disclosure was contained in the monthly Police Activity Report for January 2021, issued by the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu.

The report disclosed that the Police foiled 13 armed robbery incidents and recovered 30 arms, while 119 vehicles and 670 motorcycles were impounded for violating the State traffic laws across the Lagos metropolis.

It also revealed that some hoodlums suspected to be armed robbers were arrested at NASFAT Area of Isawo, Ikorodu based on intelligence gathering, leading to the mobilisation of a team of policemen to dislodge criminals at the location

Two of the hoodlums were apprehended and one locally made pistol, five unexpended cartridges, and the suspects’ operational vehicle was impounded.

Two suspected armed robbers, according to the report, were also arrested at Eleko Beach, and one locally made pistol, two unexpended cartridges, and some charms were recovered from the suspects.

READ ALSO: Police Bust Fake CBN Investment Scheme

Another set of hoodlums suspected to be cultists holding a meeting at Mashalashi Street, Sari Iganmu were dislodged. Two of the cultists were arrested while others escaped. A locally-made pistol and some weeds suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered from them.

The report listed other areas where cultists operated and were subsequently arrested to include Seme Border, Owode-Elede area of Mile 12, Weigh Bridge, and Owode Onirin area among others.

It also stated that one Seun Agbakin was taken into custody for allegedly stabbing a 36-year old man residing at Adewale Okediran Street, Iba, to death during an altercation.

According to the police communique, officers who responded to the distress call tried their possible best to save the life of the victim by rushing him to the hospital but he had lost so much blood that he died during treatment.

Also contained in the report was the case of a four-year-old girl, who was allegedly defiled by one Sunday Zanu on Thursday, January 7, 2021, inside a bathroom at Sogunro, Pedro, Iwaya.

However, the police team dispatched to the scene were able to rescue the victim before taking her to a hospital for medical examination while the suspect was arrested.

In the contravention of the traffic law, 173 motorcycles were impounded for plying prohibited routes at the Owode Elede Area of Mile 12, Ikorodu Road, two vehicles were confiscated for driving against traffic and 31 for obstructing the free-flow of traffic.