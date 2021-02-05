Advertisement
FG Lifts Suspension Of Emirates Airlines Operations
The Federal Government has lifted the suspension placed on Emirates Airlines operations in Nigeria.
Notice of the permit to resume operations was contained in a communique put out late on Friday by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).
In its statement, the NCAA’s Director-General, Capt. Musa Nuhu said the regulatory body has received a response from Emirates Airlines regarding the earlier suspension occasioned by a violation of guidelines placed by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.
The PTF had directed the immediate suspension of Emirates Airlines operations effective Feb. 4 until when the needed infrastructure and logistics were put in place for the Rapid Antigen Test (RDT) test by the Nigerian Government.
However, the NCAA DG, said an understanding has been reached with the UAE Government, leading the airline to withdraw the requirement for RDT prior to departure of their flights from Nigeria with immediate effect.
This is to be in place until such a time that the required infrastructure is made available by the Nigerian Government.
Capt Nuhu further disclosed that based on the foregoing, the PTF has directed the immediate lifting of the suspension of Emirates Airlines operations in Nigeria.
“It is therefore expected that Emirates airlines will continue to comply with the directives of the PTF on COVID-19 and other protocols of the Federal Government of Nigeria,” the NCAA boss noted.
Below is the full statement regarding the lifting of the suspension.
NCAA/DG/ AlR/11/16/286 05 February, 2021
The Country Manager Emirates Airlines Nigeria Victoria Island, Lagos.
RE: RAPID ANTIGEN COVID-19 TESTING (ROT) FOR EMIRATES PASSENGERS
Your letter dated 5th February 2021on the above subject refers.
We have carefully read your response to our letter NCANDG/AIR11/16/285 of 4th February 2021 and arrived at the understanding that the UAE Government has granted approval to Emirates airlines to withdraw the requirement for Rapid Antigen Testing (ROT) prior to departure of Emirates flights from Nigeria with immediate effect until such a time that the required infrastructure is made available by the Nigerian Government.
Based on the foregoing, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) has directed the immediate lifting of the suspension of Emirates Airlines operations in Nigeria.
It is therefore expected that Emirates airlines will continue to comply with the directives of the PTF on COVID-19 and other protocols of the Federal Government of Nigeria.
Emirates airlines will be duly informed of ongoing enforcement actions by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) with regards to the established non-compliances to PTF directives and protocols as enumerated in our letter of 4th February 2021.
Do accept the assurances of-my highest regards. Please be guided accordingly.
Capt. Musa S. Nuhu
Director General
