FG Lifts Suspension Of Emirates Airlines Operations

The Federal Government has lifted the suspension placed on Emirates Airlines operations in Nigeria.

Notice of the permit to resume operations was contained in a communique put out late on Friday by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

In its statement, the NCAA’s Director-General, Capt. Musa Nuhu said the regulatory body has received a response from Emirates Airlines regarding the earlier suspension occasioned by a violation of guidelines placed by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

The PTF had directed the immediate suspension of Emirates Airlines operations effective Feb. 4 until when the needed infrastructure and logistics were put in place for the Rapid Antigen Test (RDT) test by the Nigerian Government.

However, the NCAA DG, said an understanding has been reached with the UAE Government, leading the airline to withdraw the requirement for RDT prior to departure of their flights from Nigeria with immediate effect.

This is to be in place until such a time that the required infrastructure is made available by the Nigerian Government.

Capt Nuhu further disclosed that based on the foregoing, the PTF has directed the immediate lifting of the suspension of Emirates Airlines operations in Nigeria.

“It is therefore expected that Emirates airlines will continue to comply with the directives of the PTF on COVID-19 and other protocols of the Federal Government of Nigeria,” the NCAA boss noted.

Below is the full statement regarding the lifting of the suspension.

READ ALSO: FG Suspends Emirates Flights From Nigeria