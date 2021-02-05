Kogi United Players Protest At Govt House, Threaten To Boycott League Games

Players of Kogi United have organised a peaceful protest at the Kogi State Government House to demand payment of their unpaid sign-on-fees for two years.

The players, dressed in their club jerseys took their grievance to Governor Yahaya Bello who recently approved the release of the sum of N3,980,000,000 to implement projects in the first quarter as provided in the budget.

They blocked the entrance of the Government House told the media that they are determined to continue the protest until they receive payments for all their outstanding entitlements.

The frustrated players have also threatened to adopt other options, which includes boycotting the 2020/21 Nigeria National League matches.

“We want to be paid our two years sign-on-fees as we have people that look up to us for survival,” said one of the players.

“They promised to pay our entitlements but it did not happen.”

“We are tired of empty promises from Kogi State Government. We don’t think playing league games will be a good option for us.”

The players also claimed that increment in salaries, which was promised by the State Government, has not been implemented.