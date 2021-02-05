Troops Rescue Kidnap Victim, Arrest Suspects In Jos

Troops of Operation Safe Haven on Friday rescued a kidnap victim in Guratop area of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Addressing journalists in Jos on Friday, the Commander of Operation Safe Haven, Major General Chukwuemeka Okonkwo said that the victim, Zuwaria Mohammed was lured by the abductor on the pretext of a business deal only to abduct the woman and thereafter demanded a ransom of two million naira.

Okonkwo noted that based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s husband to the security operation, he was advised to agree in paying the ransom and a collection point was decided.

Troops of the operation stormed the location to rescue the victim and arrested the abductor who sustained injuries while attempting to escape.

In another development, some suspects were arrested during various operations carried out within the Jos Bukuru metropolis.

One of such was a suspected armed robber who was caught along Bidi-Zaria road of Jos North Local Government Area while others were killed during a gun duel.

Some exhibits including a locally fabricated AK-47 rifle was recovered with two rounds of 7.62mm.

Other items recovered include a motorcycle and a tricycle.

Similarly, another set of armed robbers were arrested at Rayfield and Dung village with three locally fabricated pistols recovered from the criminals.

Some set of gunrunners were apprehended at Zolo junction, Zaria road and Agwan Rimi with locally fabricated pistols and one AK-47 rifle.

The suspects would be handed over to the police for prosecution while those apprehended earlier are currently facing trials in various courts.