JUST IN: US Finally Backs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala To Lead WTO

The United States on Friday said it was backing Nigeria’s candidate for the top job at the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

The US, under the administration of Donald Trump, had favoured South Korea’s Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee.

But Ms Myung-hee, earlier on Friday, announced that she was abandoning her bid to lead the international trade body.

“The United States takes note of today’s decision by the Republic of Korea’s Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee to withdraw her candidacy for Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO),” a statement from the Office of the United States Trade Representative said.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is pleased to express its strong support for the candidacy of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the next Director-General of the WTO.

“Dr. Okonjo-Iweala brings a wealth of knowledge in economics and international diplomacy from her 25 years with the World Bank and two terms as Nigerian Finance Minister.

“She is widely respected for her effective leadership and has proven experience managing a large international organization with a diverse membership.”

Dr. Okonjo-Iweala is now set to become the first female leader of the WTO.