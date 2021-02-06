Buhari Pledges Support For New AU Chairman, Felix Tshisekedi

President Muhammadu Buhari has attended the ordinary session of the African Union (AU), pledging support for the new Chairman, Felix Tshisekedi.

Tshisekedi is the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He replaces the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa.

This formed part of the outcome of the 34th ordinary session of the union which held on Saturday.

President Buhari participated in the virtual meeting from the Presidential Villa in Abuja and joined by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, his Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, and the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, among other top government officials.

“I will also like to congratulate my brother, President Felix Tshisekedi for his assumption to the chair of our union. We wish you a happy and successful tenure and assure you of Nigeria’s unflinching support,” Buhari said via his Foreign Affairs Minister, Onyeama.

“I express our profound gratitude to my brother, President Cyril Ramaphosa for the outstanding manner in which he has steered the affairs of our union during the last one year.

“Nigeria, therefore, welcomes the decision to establish the Coronavirus African vaccine Acquisition Task Team to accelerate the financing and procurement of the Coronavirus vaccines for the continent.”

President Buhari also lauded the remarkable progress made by the union with respect to securing a provisional 270 million coronavirus vaccine doses for Africa along with the African Medical Supplies platform and other laudable initiatives already in place.

While reiterating Nigeria commitment to working with other African countries in the spirit of regional solidarity and cooperation, President Buhari noted that the move would promote common health and general well-being of all Africans.

According to him, the Federal Government would continue to partner with the World Health Organisation, the African Centre for Disease Control, the West African Health Organisation and other health bodies to curbing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The presidents of Egypt, Namibia, Togo, and Botswana, among others, were also in attendance.

See photos below: