NPFL 21: Omoyele’s Brace Sinks Plateau United As Enyimba Consolidate Top Position

Enyimba Football Club of Aba have beaten Plateau United 2-1 to consolidate their status as leaders of the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The game between a current and former league champion, kicked off matchday 9 proceedings at the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba.

Plateau United manager, Abdul Maikaba tweaked his team a bit, giving a starting role to former Shooting Stars forward, Wasiu Jimoh and kept team captain, Amos Gyang on the bench.

On the other hand, Enyimba’s manager, Fatai Osho gave Tosin Omoyele a starting role to display his quality against his former club and the striker repaid his coach for believing in him.

With two quick-fire goals, Omoyele damaged Plateau United.

Omoyele and Anayo Iwuala combined well in executing the attack of the People’s Elephant and it didn’t take long before Omoyele gave the home side the lead. Iwuala delivered a super corner kick, Omoyele timed his run perfectly to produce a beautiful header.

Three minutes later, Iwuala capitalised on a defensive error, fought to keep the ball while on the ground and managed to pass to Omoyele who released a ferocious shot to double Enyimba’s lead and secure his 4th goal of the season.

The People’s Elephant took the 2-0 lead into the break.

When second half commenced, the home team picked up where they stopped. They mounted pressure on the visitors looking for the third goal to seal the contest. Iwuala came so close to scoring in the 60th minute when captain, Austin Oladapo sent a pass to Sadiq Abubabar who located the hardworking Iwuala, he released a decent shot but his effort came off the base of the goal post.

In the 76th minute, substitute Moses Effiong pulled one back for Plateau United. Isah Ndala sent in a free kick into Enyimba’s danger area for the former Dakkada FC player to connect with a header.

The Peace Boys pushed harder to get the equaliser but Enyimba’s defence stood firm to defend the lead and sealed victory to consolidate their position on the league table with 21 points. The result also means Enyimba are yet to score a second half goal in the 8 matches this season.

Matchday 9 action will return tomorrow in the Nigeria Professional Football League.