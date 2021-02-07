Gunmen Kidnap Taraba NLC Chairman

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) chairman of the Taraba State chapter, Peter Jediel.

He was abducted at his residence in Sunkani, the headquarters of Ardo-Kola Local Government Council.

Confirming the incident to Channels Television via a telephone interview, the younger brother of the NLC chairman, Boniface Stephen revealed that the hoodlums shot sporadically into the air to scare residents before whisking Mr. Jediel away.

According to Stephen, they came in their numbers at about 12:00 am on Sunday, broke the NLC chairman’s gate, and forced their way into his compound.

He said that at the moment, no calls have come in from the abductors to know what their demands are.

When asked about the development, the police public relations officer in the state declined to comment saying he could not confirm the incident at the time.

Mr. Jediel’s abduction comes a year after the former NLC chairman in Taraba, Peter Gambo was also abducted in his house.

With the cases of kidnapping and other criminal activities on the rise in the state, Governor Darius Ishku has asked the federal government to allow citizens to own licensed guns for their own safety and protection.