Advertisement

Pope Voices ‘Solidarity With People Of Myanmar’

Channels Television  
Updated February 7, 2021
Pope Francis speaks from the window of the apostolic palace overlooking St. Peter’s Squsre during the weekly Angelus prayer on February 7, 2021 in the Vatican, during the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)

 

Pope Francis on Sunday expressed “solidarity with the people of Myanmar” following last week’s military coup, urging the army to work towards “democratic coexistence” as thousands demonstrate in the streets.

The pope was speaking as tens of thousands of protesters poured on to the streets of Yangon in the biggest rally yet against Monday’s military coup.

“I pray that those in power in the country will work… towards the common good,” he said from the balcony overlooking St Peter’s Square after his recital of the Angelus prayer Sunday.

READ ALSO: Telemedicine Takes Off In Germany During Pandemic

The pope, who visited Myanmar in 2017, called for “social justice, national stability and harmonious democratic coexistence”.

There have been reports of large protests on Sunday against the military regime in several cities across Myanmar.



More on World News

Biden Says US Won’t Lift Sanctions To Bring Iran To Talks

Greece’s #MeToo Movement Leads To Calls For Reckoning On Incest

Three Dead, 150 Missing In India River Torrent Disaster – Police

Thousands Rally In Yangon Against Myanmar Coup

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV