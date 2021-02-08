Banditry: Police Arrest Ex-Katsina LG Chairman, Charge Him To Court

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested a former Chairman of Jibia Local Government Caretaker Committee, Haruna Musa Mota.

Mota was arrested for allegedly aiding and abetting bandits terrorising innocent people across the frontline local government areas of the state.

Confirming the arrest to Channels Television on Monday at the command headquarters, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Gambo Isah Katsina, said the culprit has already been charged to court for prosecution.

Before his arrest, an audio recording in Hausa language went viral on the social media where the culprit was heard discussing with one of the bandits’ leaders over the abduction of Kankara Students.

Channels Television recalled that on February 3, three suspected armed bandits terrorising Dutsima Local Government Area of Katsina were killed by the police with two AK-47 Rifles with 15 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition recovered in their possession.

This is coming as the command showcased its recent achievements recorded in the fight against banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other forms of crimes and criminality in the state.

In a press briefing at the command headquarters, the Commissioner of Police, Sanusi Buba, disclosed that the Area Commander of Dutsima, Aminu Umar and his team responded to distress call that bandits numbering over 50 attacked Unguwar Bera and Tashar Mangoro villages of Dutsima Local Government Area.

The team laid ambush against the hoodlums at a spot between Mara and Tashar Gajere villages of Danmusa Local Government Area of the state.