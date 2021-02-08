Dead Patient’s Relatives Beat Nurses In Ondo Federal Medical Centre

Relatives of a dead patient have beaten nurses of the Federal Medical Centre in Owo, Ondo State.

Nurses working at the facility on Monday staged a peaceful protest to show their grievances as a result of the physical attacks on colleagues by the children of a deceased patient in the hospital.

All the nurses at the hospital abandoned their jobs, vowing not to resume work until there is full assurance of the safety of their lives.

Channels Television gathered that on Sunday, three Nurses were attacked at the hospital by the relatives of a deceased patient who was brought into the hospital’s emergency ward in a critical condition.

Narrating the incident, the Chairman of nurses at the hospital, Francis Ajibola, explained that the said patient was brought too late but the nurses and doctors tried all they could do to place the patient on oxygen around 4 am on Sunday.

He said unfortunately, the patient died because the situation had become so critical, and had affected his respiratory system.

Ajibola disclosed further that the death of the patient provoked his children who pounced on the nurses on duty, inflicting serious bodily injuries on them. The nurses are presently receiving treatment at the hospital.

According to him, the nurses were not embarking on strike but have withdrawn their services until the management of the hospital provides adequate security for them while on duty.

The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Liasu Ahmed, confirmed the incident, saying a detailed investigation into it has commenced.

Liasu assured that the workers of the hospital will be well protected to forestall a reoccurrence of such an unfortunate incident.

He, however, said that the hospital is still open and has not been shut down, contrary to the fake news being spread by some individuals.