Lewandowski Bags Brace As Bayern Advance To Club World Cup Final

Channels Television  
Updated February 8, 2021
Bayern Munich’s Polish forward Robert Lewandowski celebrates his second goal during the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final football match between Egypt’s Al-Ahly and Germany’s Bayern Munich at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in the Qatari city of Ar-Rayyan on February 8, 2021. Karim JAAFAR / AFP

 

Bayern Munich advanced to the Club World Cup final after two Robert Lewandowski goals were enough to seal a 2-0 victory over African champions Al Ahly in Monday’s semi-final.

The European champions face Tigres in the final on Thursday after the Mexican club saw off Brazilian giants Palmeiras in Sunday’s other semi-final.

Lewandowski gave Bayern the lead with just 17 minutes gone at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, a host venue for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Poland star then headed home a Leroy Sane cross four minutes before the whistle to book Bayern’s place in the final.

