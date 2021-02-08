Advertisement
Lewandowski Bags Brace As Bayern Advance To Club World Cup Final
Bayern Munich advanced to the Club World Cup final after two Robert Lewandowski goals were enough to seal a 2-0 victory over African champions Al Ahly in Monday’s semi-final.
The European champions face Tigres in the final on Thursday after the Mexican club saw off Brazilian giants Palmeiras in Sunday’s other semi-final.
Lewandowski gave Bayern the lead with just 17 minutes gone at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, a host venue for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
One step away from immortality 🌟
🔴 Al Ahly 0-2 #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/DhsoElYvIr
— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) February 8, 2021
READ ALSO: Djokovic Imperious As Covid-Delayed Australian Open Finally Underway
The Poland star then headed home a Leroy Sane cross four minutes before the whistle to book Bayern’s place in the final.
AFP