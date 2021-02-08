Lewandowski Bags Brace As Bayern Advance To Club World Cup Final

Bayern Munich advanced to the Club World Cup final after two Robert Lewandowski goals were enough to seal a 2-0 victory over African champions Al Ahly in Monday’s semi-final.

The European champions face Tigres in the final on Thursday after the Mexican club saw off Brazilian giants Palmeiras in Sunday’s other semi-final.

Lewandowski gave Bayern the lead with just 17 minutes gone at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, a host venue for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

One step away from immortality 🌟 🔴 Al Ahly 0-2 #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/DhsoElYvIr — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) February 8, 2021

The Poland star then headed home a Leroy Sane cross four minutes before the whistle to book Bayern’s place in the final.

AFP