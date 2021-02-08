Advertisement

Nigerians Threaten Fresh Protests Over Reopening Of Lekki Tollgate

Channels Television  
Updated February 8, 2021

 

Following the move to reopen the Lekki Tollgate, many Nigerians mostly youths, have taken to social media threatening to stage another protest.

Youth representatives at the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Saturday had opposed the reopening of the Lekki toll gate arguing that reopening the toll-gate at this time would be hasty and premature.

The argument over the weekend however did not sway the votes as the panel voted in favour of a return of the tollgate to Lekki Concession Company (LCC).

Reacting to this decision, many Nigerians took to Twitter calling out the panel for approving the release of the toll gate when investigations into the Lekki shootings are still ongoing.

According to those threatening to stage another protest come Saturday, February 13, no thought of reopening should be heard at the moment, not when no one has been held accountable for the killing of unarmed protesters, who marched against police brutality on the night of October 20.

The emerging push for another long is currently being anchored on the hashtag #OccupyLekkiTollGate which has been trending on Twitter.

Youth Reps, Senior Lawyer Oppose Reopening Of Lekki Tollgate

#EndSARS: LCC Repossesses Lekki Toll Gate

This photo taken on December 7, 2020, shows the Lekki toll plaza in Lagos State.



More on Headlines

Senate To Debate Farmers/Herders Crisis On Tuesday

Sharp Drop In New COVID-19 Cases As Nigeria Records 20 More Deaths

DR Congo Announces ‘Resurgence’ Of Ebola

Use Of Cryptocurrency Illegal In Nigeria, Says CBN

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV