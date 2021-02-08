Police Deny Claim Of IGP Paying ₦2bn For Tenure Extension

The Nigeria Police Force on Monday denied the claim suggesting that the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu paid ₦2 billion to elongate his stay in office.

Channels Television had earlier reported how President Muhammadu Buhari extended the IGP’s tenure by three months after attaining the mandatory 35 years in service on February 1.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammad Dingyadi who made the announcement said the extension was necessary to give room for the proper selection of a successor.

In a statement issued by the Force spokesman, Frank Mba, the police said described as untrue a report that the tenure extension was purchased by the IGP Adamu for ₦2 billion.

“The Police High Command has described as untrue, unfounded, defamatory and libellous, the publication dated February 07, 2021, which alleged that the IGP paid over 2 Billion Naira for the tenure extension,” the statement partly read.

“The Force wishes to state categorically that the extension of service of the IGP was strictly the prerogative of the President and was never paid for as maliciously reported in the publication.

“The insinuations that the IGP did not “celebrate” his extension smacks of ignorance and misplacement of priority.

“The extension does not call for merry-making or celebration but a time for more work, rededication to duty and selfless service to the nation.”

The Force spokesman also reiterated the IGP’s commitment in ensuring service delivery, safety and security of the citizenry.

While calling on members of the public to disregard and discountenance the report, the IGP said: “the Force remains motivated and committed to delivering on its mandate, especially the task of neutralizing current and emerging internal security threats.”