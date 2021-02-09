‘Bandits In Edo Will Be Treated As Criminals’: Obaseki Vows

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has vowed that bandits who disguise as herders to perpetrate violence, kidnapping and robbery in the state will be treated as criminals.

Governor Obaseki stated this during a fact-finding mission to Odighi community in Uhiere ward of Ovia-North East Local Government Area of Edo State, to address the clashes between herders and farmers.

“We must separate the issues of security and politics and never accept the issue of criminality,” the governor said.

“We have always lived with herders and those we know, act responsibly. The ones we see today are different and act otherwise. These ones that cause violence, kidnapping, robbery are criminals and must be treated as such.”

The governor gave the assurance that his administration will collaborate with relevant security agencies and vigilante groups to clear the criminal elements from the area.

Meanwhile, he commended inhabitants of the community for their peaceful disposition and for organising themselves to secure the area.