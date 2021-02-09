Bandits Kill 23, Injure Several Others In Five Kaduna LGAs

Barely 48 hours after bandits killed 19 people in Birnin Gwari and Kajuru Local Government areas of Kaduna State, no fewer than 23 people have been killed and many others injured during separate attacks on five councils.

The affected local government areas are Chikun, Igabi, Giwa, Birnin Gwari all in Kaduna Central Zone and Kauru in the southern part of the state.

Giving an update on the incident, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, explained in a statement that the attacks occurred in the last 24 hours.

According to him, 10 people were killed and three others were injured at Ungwan Gajere community of Kutemeshi ward of Birnin Gwari Local Government, while one person was shot dead between Sarkin Baka and Dankyawai village in Igabi Local Government Area.

In Giwa Local Government Area, armed bandits also invaded Janbaba village where they killed one Yakubu Sule, and in Kishisho village of Kauru Local Government, the gunmen suspected to be from a neighbouring state, killed five people.

Aruwan also disclosed that five other persons were similarly killed by bandits at Gwagwada-Kasaya Community of Chikun Local Government Area, while another person was shot dead in Agwa village also in the same local government area.