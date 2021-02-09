COVID-19: Members Of Association Of Traditional Medicine Ask FG For Support

The National Association of Traditional and Complementary Medicine of Nigeria has called on the Federal Government to extend COVID-19 support packages to its members to assist in tackling the pandemic.

The National President of the Association, Alhaji Ibrahim Nakowa made the call in Abuja at a news conference on Tuesday.

He said the association had the capacity to mitigate the ravaging COVID-19 disease if given a chance.

According to Nakowa, members of the association have produced drugs for the treatment of COVID-19 which are now undergoing scientific tests by the Federal Ministry of Health.

Alhaji Ibrahim explained that all the Association needed was equipment and approval for it to roll out its products which are competitive globally.

Also speaking, the National Secretary of the Association, Dr. Bamidele called on the government to give traditional Medicine practitioners a chance to prove their worth.