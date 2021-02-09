Advertisement

EFCC To Arraign Ex-Aviation Minister Senator Stella Oduah

Updated February 9, 2021
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to arraign a former Minister of Aviation, Senator Stella Oduah at the Federal High Court, Abuja, for alleged financial impropriety.

Justice Inyang Ekwo fixed February 22 for the arraignment because the former minister was yet to be served with the court processes.

Although the arraignment was listed for the day’s sitting, the case could not proceed because the lawmaker was absent as the counsel to the EFCC, Dr Hassan Liman, confirmed to the court that the ex-minister had not been served with the court processes.

Senator Oduah, who currently represents Anambra north senatorial district at the National Assembly, is facing the fraud charge alongside eight others.



