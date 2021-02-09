FG To Partner Cameroonian, Chadian Troops In Ending Insurgency, Says COAS

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Federal Government will partner Cameroonian and Chadian troops in ending the menace of insurgency in the northeast.

This was disclosed on Monday by the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, who addressed journalists at the Army Super Camp 1 Ngamdu, Yobe State.

“We are bringing out things, you can see Operation Tura Takaibango in tandem with forces from the Republic of Cameroon. We shall be bringing in the Çhadians to ensure the annihilation of the Boko Haram in Nigeria,” he said.

“I have met commanders, I have received briefs and they have told me exactly what their critical requirements are. I want to bring this war to an end soonest.”

Attahiru said the challenges confronting soldiers on the frontline were surmountable and would be addressed with military effectiveness.

He also pledged to improve the welfare of the troops in the theatre of operations in the northeast, noting that efforts were ongoing to acquire boots, uniforms and protective gears in a couple of weeks.

The COAS also said plans would be made to replace soldiers who have served long in the northeast, vowing that the rotational policy would be made in a matter of months.

While charging the troops to put in greater efforts in the fight against the Boko Haram, said the army would provide support arms and logistics to the soldiers in order for them to fight efficiently.