Three Politicians In Zulum’s Convoy Die In Borno Auto Crash

Three politicians accompanying Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, have died in an auto crash on their way back from Mafa, the governor’s hometown.

The governor had returned to his local ward in Mafa on Tuesday from where he flagged off the membership revalidation exercise of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former governor of the state, Senator Kashim Shettima, the Party’s caretaker chairman, Speaker of Borno State House of Assembly and other party faithful were among those in Zulum’s motorcade from Maiduguri to Mafa for the event.

The event was successfully conducted and the convoy had headed back to Maiduguri where the former governor was scheduled to revalidate his membership in his local ward of Lamisula, when the ill-fated politicians driving in one of the pilot jeeps met their death.

Witnesses told Channels Television that the vehicle lost a tire, swerved off the road and began to somersault, killing three occupants, one of whom was the Chief of Kanuri people in Lagos, Mai Masa Mohammed.

His title was Mai Kanuribe and he was also the Sarkin Hausa of Ijora.

The governor accompanied the corpse of the late chieftain to his family compound in Bulumkutu area of Maiduguri where he is being prepared for burial later today.