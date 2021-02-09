Troops Kill Several Bandits After Gruesome Murder Of 23 Locals

Scores of bandits have been neutralized by troops of the Nigerian Air Force during missions across Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi, Kachia and Chikun Local government areas of Kaduna State.

The operation is coming on the heels of bandits attacks in five Local Government Areas of the state where 23 people were killed.

According to the Commissioner for internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, air platforms conducted armed reconnaissance over Chikun, Kusasu, Gadani, Gadani Station, Kwafe, Kuduru, Kugo, Dakolo and Kudame areas in Kachia and Chikun Local Government Areas where about a dozen bandits with herds of cattle were sighted fleeing from the fighter jet. And in the process, they were engaged by the troops and were subsequently neutralized.

Read Also: Bandits Kill 23, Injure Several Others In Five Kaduna LGAs

A similar mission was carried out over Baba Doka, Sabon Madada, Goron Dutse and environs where Bandits were sighted in a convoy of motorcycles moving from Baba Maichoko, and were swiftly engaged and neutralized.

Furthermore, at Ungwan Gajere village where 10 citizens were killed earlier, troops also carried killed several bandits who were sighted at different locations within the community.