EFCC Arrests 14 For Internet Fraud In Lagos, 9 Others Arrested In Benin

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 14 persons following series of intelligence on their alleged fraudulent activities.

They were arrested at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

The suspects are Akin Abiola Daramola, Stephen Augustine Terungwa, Oluwateru Abiodun Samson, Jeffrey Imariagbe Ehis, Uwajiala Odion Henry, Solomon Abidiran Pelumi, Adebayo Oluwatobi Isaac Olamide, and Odunifa Joseph Opomulero.

Others are Adulkarim Samad Olalekan, Anne Davidson, Ibrahim Enakere Emmanuel, Abayomi Oluwagbenga Olowoake, Israel Jigah Sokoamtu, Oluwaseun Olajuwon Ibrahim and Isaiah Effiong.

According to the antigraft agency, the suspects have been interrogated and will soon be arraigned in court.

Similarly, operatives of the EFCC in Benin, on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, arrested nine suspected internet fraudsters in an early morning operation in Benin City, Edo State.

The suspects who were arrested following intelligence received by the Commission are Okosun Godspower, Imo Harry Hamilton, Efosa Desmond, Odiase Aifuwa, Idoko Onakpa, Dogìo Samson, Okukoje Godstime, Onuigbo Julius, and Osamulu Sunday.

Items recovered from them include laptop computers, mobile phones, a Toyota Camry car, and a Luxus Jeep.

The suspects are said to have made useful statements and will be charged to court as soon as investigations are completed.