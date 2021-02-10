Handball Federation Of Nigeria Confirms Date For National Under 18/21 Handball Championship

The Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) has announced March 25 – April 2, 2021, as the date for the National Under 18/21 Handball Championship scheduled to take place in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The newly renovated handball courts in Ilorin will host the tournament. From February 24-26, 2021, the HFN technical team will visit the venue to inspect the facilities.

Meanwhile, the national under-18 male team has intensified training ahead of the 16th Africa Youth Championship.

The Championship will take place from March 16-21, 2021 in Agadir, Morocco.

The 25 invited players have been in close camping since February 7, 2021, at the Aguiyi Ironsi Cantonment in Abuja under the guidance of experienced coaches, Emeka Joseph and Sabo Musa Oji.

Some of the boys were discovered in previous National Under Age Championships organised by the Handball Federation of Nigeria.

In 2018, the National Cadet Male Handball team won bronze at the 14th edition of the youth continental Championship which took place in Marrakech, Morocco and organised by the Confederation of Africa Handball (CAHB).