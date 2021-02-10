Advertisement

LVMH Suspends Rihanna’s Fashion House

Channels Television  
Updated February 10, 2021
LVMH suspends Rihanna’s ready-to-wear fashion line.

 

 

French luxury giant LVMH announced Wednesday that it was suspending popstar Rihanna’s ready-to-wear fashion line that she launched in 2019, to focus on the cosmetics and lingerie parts of her brand Fenty. 

LVMH said in a statement that it was putting the Fenty fashion house on hold “pending better conditions”.

However, it said a new round of funding for Rihanna’s lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, had been secured from US investors, and that LVMH would focus on expanding her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin products.

Rihanna’s tie-up with LVMH was the first time the fashion giant had built a brand from scratch since Christian Lacroix in 1987, and was part of a strategy to reach more millenials.

It was also the first time one of LVMH’s houses had been headed by a woman.

Fashion magazine WWD reported that the Fenty maison had not posted anything on its Instagram since the start of the year, and that its e-commerce site would stop operating in the coming weeks.

LVMH has also collaborated with artists Kanye West for its sportswear brand Adidas, and Pharrell Williams at Chanel.



More on Entertainment

Pandemic-Hit Oscars To Be Broadcast From ‘Multiple Locations’

BREAKING: Nigeria’s Milkmaid Dropped From Oscars Race

Da Vinci’s ‘Last Supper’ Lifts Souls With Reopening

Supremes Singer Mary Wilson Dies At 76

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV