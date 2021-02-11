All Criminal Elements Coming Into Nigeria Must Be Flushed Out – Abaribe

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has said that regardless of what arguments may be held over insecurity in the country, one resolution that must be reached is to flush out all criminal elements.

Speaking during plenary on Wednesday, Abaribe said authorities must not continue to paper over matter when it comes to the issue of security.

The lawmaker who specifically spoke about claims that certain citizens were being sent away from different regions of the country, said only miscreants have been chased out of the forests from where they have been unleashing mayhem on innocent Nigerians.

“No Nigerian is being sent away from anywhere, criminals are being sent away from the forest where they are,” Abaribe argued.

He urged fellow legislators to be mindful of the message they pass and emphasized that the desideratum for solving Nigeria’s security need at this time, is to ensure that all criminal elements coming into the country from wherever they are, be flushed out.

The rising spate of crimes in the country has continued to be a cause for concern for many Nigerians.

On Wednesday, the insecurity across the nation formed the core of deliberations within the National Assembly, with legislators within the two chambers resolving to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to rejig the security architecture of the country by taking more decisive steps to curb the insecurity in the country.

The lawmakers also called on the new security chiefs to take more drastic actions to bring an end to the menace in the country.

For members of the upper chamber, there is no better time for the establishment of community and state police than now, as they believe it will help to effectively deal with the unfolding threats.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on his part, said every time a citizen is killed or kidnapped, loses their property or livelihood, the government has failed in its obligation.

According to Honourable Gbajabiamila, the Constitution obligates all who swear to serve in government to do everything to protect the lives and property of all citizens and promote their well-being above all else.