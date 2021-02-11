Beat Enyimba FC And Get N20m, Wike Promises Rivers United

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has promised a reward of N20 million to Rivers United if they beat Enyimba FC in their CAF Confederation Cup play-off billed for Sunday.

Governor Wike says the Rivers State Government also said the male and the female clubs will get a N10 million match bonus for any match won away.

In addition, Governor Wike says the state will reward the players handsomely if the male team returns with the CAF trophy and the female team makes her first appearance in the female CAF competition.

Governor wike made the promises while presenting buses for the clubs and two Hilux vans for the coaches.

Wike also approved the immediate release of two ambulances for the clubs with a promise to purchase a costa bus for the supporters club.