Chaos As NURTW Factions Clash In Obalende

Gunshots were recorded this morning when rival factions of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) clashed within the Obalende axis of Lagos Island.

The fracas which started around 8 a.m saw several persons who were heading for work scampering for safety.

The clash also left some property including buses vandalized while pedestrian and vehicular movements were restricted in the area.

In a statement on Thursday, police authorities said its operatives were on to address the situation.

Wahala for Nigerian wey no sabi run 😢. Avoid Obalende area for now please 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/YJyLN7Y0rv — E-zrael Ani (@EzraelAni) February 11, 2021

Stay safe if you are in or around Obalende in Lagos. https://t.co/IOHjhYv8CL — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 11, 2021

Avoid Obalende right now. Thugs are heavily armed with guns shooting here and there.. RT pls 🙏 Obalende right now pic.twitter.com/elaTLwM4Ec — Communicator (@DE_COMMUNICATOR) February 11, 2021