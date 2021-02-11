Customs To Publish List Of 3,500 Candidates For Recruitment, Insists On Merit

The Nigeria Customs Service on Thursday said it is set to announce the names of successful candidates in its latest recruitment exercise.

In a statement made available to Channels Television and signed by spokesman Joseph Attah, the Service said 3,500 names would be published in three national dailies – Sun, Daily Trust and the Nation newspapers – on Friday.

“Nigeria Customs Service is set to release the names of successful candidates for final screening in the ongoing recruitment exercise,” the statement said.

“It will be recalled that following the outbreak of corona virus (covid-19) early 2020. NCS recruitment exercise had to be suspended after the aptitude test. Regrettably, the delay caused anxiety for the applicants, parents/guardians and indeed some members of the public who even went into overdrive with various allegations that tended to question the integrity of the exercise.”

The Service said the list of successful candidates was compiled based on merit and the principle of Federal Character, with every local government in the country appropriately represented.

It added that successful candidates must abide by COVID-19 regulations or risk instant disqualification.

“In the interest of safety, screening will be held on zonal bases with the dates staggered according to grade levels and time allotted to states,” the statement said.

“The whole idea is to get the recruitment exercise concluded without exposing the candidate to unnecessary risks. Only shortlisted candidates should go to the screening venue. NCS therefore urges all candidates who will be coming for this screening to study the instructions and abide strictly to avoid instant disqualification and immediate eviction from the venue.”

NCS called on the public to be mindful of fraudsters who seek to use the invitation for screening as another opportunity to fleece desperate job seekers.

“Any source other than the Service known platforms vis-à-vis www.customs.gov.ng, www.facebook.com/customsng, TV and Radio. Especially those funny sources that will eventually request payment of money should be ignored. NCS recruitment process requires NO monetary payment of any kind,” the statement said.