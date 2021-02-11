FG Commissions Solar Plant In Bauchi University, Targets Reduction In Carbon Emission

The Federal Government on Thursday commissioned a 1.12 MW Captive Solar Hybrid Power Plant at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi.

The plant was executed under the government’s Energizing Education Programme (EEP), an initiative aimed at providing 37 Federal Universities and seven Teaching Hospitals with captive energy solutions that will ensure sustainable and reliable power for students and faculty.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who commissioned the plant virtually, said Nigeria plans to reduce carbon emission by 20 percent by 2030.

According to Osinbajo, this is in line with the globally endorsed Climate Change agenda and the Buhari administration’s effort to connect more communities to off-grid power and reliable energy sources.

“Indeed, Nigeria intends to have 30% of its electricity supply from renewables by the year 2030,” he said. “Our future workforce therefore need to be ready for this energy transition. The training centers constitute a critical additional benefit of this project.”

Continuing, he noted that “besides, this programme reaffirms the Federal Government’s commitment to global best practice as we transition to cleaner sources of energy in line with the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

“These projects being implemented by the Rural Electrification Agency are strategic to fulfilling our commitments to the agreement as they strive to reduce Nigeria’s carbon footprint.

“The leveraging of renewable energy technology is in line with the Federal Government’s mandate and related activities. Nigeria’s plan to reduce carbon emission by 20% unconditionally and 45% with international support by 2030, aims to limit the damaging effect of climate change.”

Speaking on the benefits of the EEP, Osinbajo said “already, 22,000 students and faculties across the country are connected to completed projects in Kano, Ebonyi, Benue and of course, now in Bauchi. But apart from providing a reliable source of captive power for these institutions, each institution will have a renewable energy workshop and a training center to provide training for students on renewable energy.”

He added that “the project also entails the installation of street lights and the electro fitting of existing ones for better illumination and provision of security on the campus and its environs. And there is provision for on-the-job training for 20 female students undergoing STEM courses in the beneficiary institutions. The training focuses on the design and installation of various components of the project.”