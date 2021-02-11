First Civilian Governor Of Lagos State, Lateef Jakande Dies At 91

The former governor of Lagos State, Lateef Jakande is dead.

He was the first civilian Governor of Lagos State and served from October 1, 1979, to December 31, 1983.

He became governor under the platform Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) founded by a former Premier of the Western Region, Obafemi Awolowo.

Fondly called Baba Kekere, he died in the early hours of Thursday at the age of 91.

Jakande made impacts in the areas of housing, education, health, and rural development.

One of his popular achievements is the development of low-cost housing estates in various parts of Lagos State.

He was responsible for the introduction of housing and educational programs, which focused on building new primary and secondary schools in the neighbourhood and ensuring free education at the primary and secondary school level.

As a journalist, he first worked with the Daily Service and then in 1953, joined the Nigerian Tribune where he rose to become the Editor-in-Chief. He left Tribune in 1975 and established John West Publications on whose platform he published The Lagos News.

Jakande’s death comes just about a month after a former Military Governor of Lagos, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu died.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in a post on Twitter paid tribute to Jakande.

He described him as a journalist of repute and a leader of remarkable achievements.

“With gratitude to God for a worthy life well spent in the service of Lagos State, Nigeria, and humanity, I announce the death of a venerable statesman, outstanding politician, public administrator, and the first Civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande.

“Baba Jakande’s record of service as a journalist of repute and a leader of remarkable achievements as governor of Lagos State will remain indelible for generations to come.

“His death is a collosal loss and he will be missed.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Lagos State, I want to express my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and comrades of Baba Jakande,” Sanwo-Olu posted on Twitter.