No Protest Will Be Allowed In Any Part Of The State, Lagos CP Warns

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu has warned that no protest will be allowed to hold in any part of the state.

The Commissioner who gave this warning on Thursday during a press briefing at Alausa, Ikeja stressed that the police is ready to secure the state and ensure that any form of protest or gathering does not take place.

“In as much as the Police respects peoples opinions and human rights, no protest will be allowed in any part of the state as the security of lives and properties of the Government and the good people of Lagos State is paramount and not negotiable,” the police boss said.

READ ALSO: Any Violence In The Name Of #EndSARS Will Not Be Tolerated This Time – Lai Mohammed

He explained that the action is necessary because Lagos State, its people and the Nigerians are still “groaning (in pains) for the aftermath of the last #EndSARS violence that left many lives and properties lost. It is therefore not reasonable to allow same to repeat itself in the state.”

He also warned that anyone found destroying any public or private property will be prosecuted and also pay for the damages.

See the full statement below…

THE POSITION OF THE LAGOS STATE POLICE COMMAND ON THE PROPOSED RENEWED ENDSARS PROTEST IN LAGOS BY THE COMMISSIONER OF POLICE, LAGOS STATE COMMAND, CP HAKEEM ODUMOSU ON THURSDAY, 11TH FEBRUARY, 2021

Protocols.

Gentlemen of the press, I deemed it imperative to jointly address you and the general public with the Honourable Commissioner for Justice, Lagos State, on the stance of the Police command on the proposed EndSARS protest slated for Saturday 13th February 2021, being championed by some individuals, Hashtag #OCCUPYLAGOSLEKKITOLLGATE, at Lekki Toll Gate plaza, Lagos State.

Permit me to state in clear terms that organising any protest in furtherance of the recent violent and destructive Endsars protest will be counterproductive to the ongoing series of inquiries and investigations into many cases related to the Endsars violence and the present security situation of the state.

Above all, the command has gathered intelligence that some hidden agents of destruction and shadow parties that planned and orchestrated the last EndSARS violence have concluded plans to cause another set of mayhem in Lagos State and spread same to other parts of the country, tactically and spontaneously, like the recent violence.

Premised on the available intelligence and due threat analyses carried out on the planned protest, the command perceives such proposed protest as a calculated attempt to cause pandemonium, brouhaha and massive destruction of lives and properties under whatever guide and such will not be allowed in Lagos State.

The Lagos State, its people, and the Nigerian nation at large are still groaning (in pains) for the aftermath of the last Endsars violence that left many lives and properties lost. It is therefore not reasonable to allow same to repeat itself in the state.

More expedient why such gathering should not hold is the prevailing Covid19 virus which is rampaging in the country. You will all recall four days ago, the Federal Government Task Force on Covid-19 declared that the country now has 13 variants of COVID-19 virus which makes it more deadly.

With this development, all hands must be on deck to halt the spread of the virus by self-complying with its protocols major which is maintenance social distance.

In addition, the judgement pronounced on the reopening of the Lekki Toll Gate plaza has been misconceptualised by the Endsars agitators, which I am sure the Hon Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of Lagos State has addressed. The Panel of inquiry on Endsars violence in the State has taken drastic steps to forwards reports to the state government on the payment of compensations to affected individuals that were adjudged victims of Police brutality and excessiveness. The government has released some amount of money to take care of these compensations accordingly.

On this note, the Command therefore warns that, in as much as the Police respects peoples opinions and human rights, no protest will be allowed in any part of the state as the security of lives and properties of the Government and the good people of Lagos State is paramount and not negotiable.

The Command also warns that adequate arrangement and deployment of security forces to kick against and dislodge any violent protest, gathering and procession in any part of the state has been emplaced. The decision of the command in this regard is in the interest of all and sundry in Lagos and to ensure that the statutory responsibilities of the Nigeria Police Force are not compromised.

I, therefore, appeal to the general public, particularly parents and guardians, to discourage and warn their children and wards to ignore any unreasonable call or mobilisation for protest or gathering which runs against the existing peace and security situation of the state. I wish to also warn that the command will not hesitate to resist any protest and/or gathering with all available resources at its disposal but within the ambit of the law.

Thank you for your attention and God bless.