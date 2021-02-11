Police Arrest Woman For Alleged Murder Of 49-Year-Old Man

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Ms. Tina Essi, for the alleged murder of a 49-year-old man, Christian Akparie of No 26 Orijamogun Street, Oreyo, Ikorodu, Lagos.

The police preliminary investigation revealed that on January 31, 2021, there was an argument over the payment of Nepa Bill, ensued between the Landlady’s daughter, Ms. Tina Essi, and the deceased, both of the same address, which led to a fight.

After the fight, the deceased continually suffered severe pains, on Saturday 6th February 2021 at about 7 am, he was rushed to the General Hospital, Ikorodu, where he died on the way.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said that the police operatives attached to the Ikorodu Division of the command were contacted and arrested the suspect immediately.

He noted that the Commissioner of Police has ordered that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, Panti for a thorough investigation. The suspect is presently at the State CID, Panti, Yaba.

“The Commissioner of Police Lagos State command CP Hakeem Odumosu has however urged the relatives of the deceased to remain calm as the command will do the needful to have justice done in the matter.

“The police boss also appealed to Lagosians to always manage their differences and conflicts with maturity and seek police intervention where necessary to avoid untimely deaths and running into troubles”, Adejobi added.