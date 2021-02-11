Advertisement

Tottenham ‘Undone By Individual Errors’- Rio Ferdinand

Updated February 11, 2021
Tottenham Hotspur’s Portuguese head coach Jose Mourinho gestures during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on February 4, 2021.
Clive Rose / POOL / AFP

 

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes individual mistakes are hampering a consistent display from the Spurs side and makes them not genuine title contenders.

Tottenham lost 5-4 in dramatic fashion to Everton in FA fifth-round tie at Goodison Park which further extended their 31-year wait for a trophy

Ferdinand in an interview says he ‘feels sorry’ for Mourinho, who he claims regularly had to deal with his plans being derailed due to his side’s tendency to commit individual mistakes.

”I actually feel sorry for Mourinho in some ways, because in recent weeks he has changed quite a few times in the way they have approached games,’ the Man Utd legend said.”

”As a manager, you can prepare all you like for each game, but these individual errors are killing you, so in that sense, I feel sorry for him because sometimes it derails his whole plan that he has worked on all week.”

He was also critical of certain players consistently letting the team down

”There are too many players consistently making mistakes, and it is leaving them open and making them have to chase games some of the time,” he also said

The 42-year-old also believes they have to get back to the drawing board to think of themselves as real title hopefuls

”Until they get that right and eradicate those types of mistakes, they can never really consider themselves a team that is really going to challenge consistently.”

Tottenham next turn to the Carabao cup final against Manchester City in April to end a long wait for silverware for the club and fans alike.



