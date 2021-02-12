Barca Star Oshoala Leads Falcons’ Team To Gold City Tournament 

Barcelona star, Aishat Oshoala headlined the Super Falcons’ 23-person list for the 2021 Gold City Tournament in Turkey, a competition which will serve as the first test for new coach, Randy Waldrum.

The Nigerian side are expected in Antalya on Monday to take part in the fifth edition of the competition which is billed to hold between 15th – 24th February, a post on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF)’s website indicated.

Long-time defender, Onome Ebi, Tochukwu Oluehi, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Rita Chikwelu, Rasheedat Ajibade, Chidinma Okeke, Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene Halimatu Ayinde, and Gift Monday were also included in the team to the competition.

Nigeria is in the same pool as Equatorial Guinea’s Nzalang Nacional and Uzbekistan, a chance for the Guineans to make amends for the 6-0 beating they suffered in Nigeria’s hand in the group stage of the 2018 Women Africa Cup of Nations finals in Ghana.

Other teams who have so far confirmed their participation in the 10-day competition are Ukraine, Serbia, India, Bulgaria with Zambia pulling out due to undisclosed reasons.

The competition which is also called the Alanya Gold City Cup is regarded as one of the most notable events in women’s football globally with Nigeria aiming to become the first African team to win the competition.

Ghana had placed third in last year’s edition of the tournament. Chile won the competition and Hungary were runners-up.

Some winners of the Alanya Gold City Cup are Poland in 2017 and France in 2018 and 2019.

Falcons’ Team To 2021 Gold City Cup

Below is the list of players invited for the competition:

Goalkeepers: Tochukwu Oluehi (C.D. Pozoalbense, Spain); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France); Christy Ohiaeriaku (Edo Queens)

Defenders: Onome Ebi; Glory Ogbonna (Edo Queens); Osinachi Ohale (Madrid CFF, Spain); Mariam Ibrahim (Nasarawa Amazons); Chidinma Okeke (Madrid CFF, Spain); Habeebat Akinwande (FC Robo)

Midfielders: Rita Chikwelu (Madrid CFF, Spain); Esther Sunday (ALG SPOR, Turkey); Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene (Eskilstuna, Sweden); Antoinette Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain); Halimatu Ayinde (Eskilstuna, Sweden); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Patricia George (Sands FC, Germany)

Forwards: Asisat Oshoala (FC Barcelona, Spain); Uchenna Kanu (Linkopings, Sweden); Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Francisca Ordega; Chinwendu Ihezuo; Gift Monday (FC Robo); Charity Adule (SD Eibar, Spain)