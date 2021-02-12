N40m Fraud: EFCC Closes Case Against ‘Mama Boko Haram’, Others

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Maiduguri Zonal Office, has closed its case in the ongoing trial of Aisha Alkali Wakil, popularly known as “Mama Boko Haram,” before Justice Umaru Fadawu of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri.

The prosecution closed its case today after calling the last two witnesses, Geoffrey Okolorie(PW3) and Bashir Abubakar (PW4).

Okolorie, a staff of the Digital Forensic Unit of the EFCC, Abuja office, while giving evidence told the court that his unit received a letter alongside five mobile phones belonging to Aisha Alkali Wakil, Tahiru Saidu Daura, and Prince Lawal Shoyode from the Maiduguri EFCC office, requesting that a digital forensic analysis be carried out on the mobile devices.

He said upon the receipt of the devices, a case file was opened and a number assigned..“I compressed the devices and took out the SIM cards and extracted the data from the SIMs through the cellebrite universal extraction device. The data was extracted in one terabyte storage device.

“Thereafter I cloned each of the SIM cards and slotted them in and connected the phones to the cellebrite charger device and extracted the data on each phone into the storage device.

“At the end of the process, I examined the data on a computer system using a physical analyzer which decode the data and as such the analyses did not reflect in its entirety the WhatsApp messages.

“I then manually examined the phones and found out the WhatsApp chat communication between Aisha Alkali Wakil, Tahiru Saidu Daura, and Prince Lawal Shoyode. I employed the cellebrite camera and took a screenshot using the cellebrite universal forensic extraction device.

“I finally copied the data on a Compact Disk and marked it with the case file number”.

After his testimony, counsel to the second defendant, Zanna Hamza opted not to cross-examine the witness. He informed the court that based on the scientific testimony of PW3, he will need a short adjournment to enable him to study the testimony and cross-examine the witness.

PW4 Bashir Abubakar, who is the complainant, told the court that he is a businessman at Gidan Madara, Maiduguri, and the Chief Executive Officer of To-Day’s Super Store and Duty-Free respectively.

According to him, “On 5th May 2018, the Programme Manager of Complete Care and Aid Foundation, Tahiru Saidu Daura called and informed me that his NGO had a contract for the supply of 5 X-ray machines at the rate of N13m each.

“I was later informed by Tahiru that they have a reputable contractor who can execute the supply, hence I was given a ‘Letter of Introduction’ and ‘Authorization’ to transfer the money.

“Based on the letters I received, I transferred the sum N40m into Saidu Mukhtar’s UBA bank account from my Fidelity bank account on 16th May 2018.

“I was later informed to come and collect an acknowledgment letter for the money I transferred and expect my money after forty-five days”.

He further testified that he was not paid after the promised date despite repeated appeals to the first and second defendants to honour the promise they made to him. He said he was left with no other option than to report to the EFCC.

Justice Fadawu adjourned till March 1, 2021, for the defendants to open their case and ordered further remand of all the defendants in Maiduguri Correctional Centre.

The first defendant, Wakil who is the Chief Executive Officer of Complete Care and Aid Foundation (NGO) is facing trial alongside Prince Lawal Shoyade and Tahiru Saidu Daura Programme Manager and Country Director respectively for alleged fraud to the tune of N40, 000, 000 (Forty Million Naira).