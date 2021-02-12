Northern Elders Forum Calls For De-escalation Of Tension

The Northern Elders Forum has raised concerns over what it describes as the dangers of sustained attempts to raise tensions and create fears among Nigerians.

In a statement by its Director, Publicity and Advocacy, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the forum stated that the trend could lead to major crisis involving groups and regions in the country if not checked.

It emphasized that the nation is currently facing imminent threats from persons who are bent on pushing Nigeria to disaster.

“There are efforts to create multiple sources of falsehood in videos and other inflammatory materials in the media clearly targeted at inciting people to act violently against each other,” the statement read.

Read Also: #EndSARS: Rinu Steps Down From Lagos Judicial Panel, Accuses FG Of ‘Cover-Up’

“Allegations of planned or actual genocide are being made with reckless abandon, and even the international community is being lobbied in futile efforts to sell the fiction that some groups are intent on mass extermination of other groups”.

While making known its readiness to continue to work to retrieve the country from the danger it said it has plans to meet with governors in the north and south and visit communities to improve responsible collaboration and synergy.

The forum urged President Buhari to consult and explore ways aimed at lowering the present tension and assure everyone that laws have meaning in Nigeria.