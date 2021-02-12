BREAKING: UK Supreme Court Rules That Niger Delta Communities Can Sue Shell In English Courts

The United Kingdom Supreme Court has ruled that polluted Nigerian communities can sue oil giant Shell in English Courts.

According to BBC Africa, the decision overturns a previous Appeal Court ruling and represents a victory after a five-year legal battle.

The Niger Delta communities say decades of pollution have severely impacted their lives, health, and the local environment.

Shell in its defence had argued that it was only a holding company for a firm that should be judged under Nigerian law.

More to follow…