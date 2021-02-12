Advertisement

BREAKING: UK Supreme Court Rules That Niger Delta Communities Can Sue Shell In English Courts

Channels Television  
Updated February 12, 2021
Shell had argued it was only a holding company for a firm that should be judged under Nigerian law.

 

The United Kingdom Supreme Court has ruled that polluted Nigerian communities can sue oil giant Shell in English Courts.

According to BBC Africa, the decision overturns a previous Appeal Court ruling and represents a victory after a five-year legal battle.

The Niger Delta communities say decades of pollution have severely impacted their lives, health, and the local environment.

Shell in its defence had argued that it was only a holding company for a firm that should be judged under Nigerian law.

More to follow…



More on Headlines

Herdsmen/Farmers Crisis: Bauchi Gov’s Utterances Disappointing – Ortom

Herders Have No Option Other Than To Carry AK-47, Bala Mohammed Condemns Ortom, Others

Buhari Approves Formation Of Trillion Naira Company To Address Infrastructure Deficit

FG’s Meeting With University Workers Ends In Deadlock

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV