Vardy ‘Most Influential Signing’ In Premier League – Jamie Carragher

Analysing the greatest ever footballing transfers in the English premier league, Jamie Carragher believes no player can trump Jamie Vardy’s move from Fleetwood town to Leicester City.

Vardy who arrived at the Foxes for a meagre fee of £1 million has turned out to be one of the world’s most lethal striker’s notching 114 Premier League goals to date and helping Leicester secure a title in 2016.

Carragher had this to say in an interview “I am always reluctant to definitively declare anyone or anything is ‘the best ever.”

”It can only be a matter of opinion. But if you were compiling a list of the greatest, most influential signings and judging it on value for money, who eclipses Vardy?”

The Liverpool legend claimed the 34 -year-old forward’s signing for Leicester dwarfs some of the greatest legends in the EPL, also insisting these legends were almost perfect pieces of the puzzle for those respective clubs

”We can talk about many transfers which changed the course of Premier League history, such as Eric Cantona joining Manchester United, Dennis Bergkamp to Arsenal, Yaya Toure or David Silva moving to Manchester City, or Virgil van Dijk joining Liverpool,” he said

”They were established, international players and household names heading to clubs already building towards titles – the finishing touch to emerging teams.”

The sport’s pundit also likened the striker’s footballing journey to an inspirational fairytale that would be told for generations.

”Whenever the story of English football is told to future generations, they will talk about Leicester before and after Vardy’s arrival,” he said.

Vardy is set to return to the side after four games out when Leicester host Liverpool on Saturday.