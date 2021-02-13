Falz, Rihanna, Other Celebrities Condemn Arrest Of Lekki Tollgate Protesters

#EndSARS was one of the most prominent hashtags on Saturday as celebrities took to Twitter to condemn the arrest of peaceful protesters in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

Nigerian celebrities such as Folarin Falana, also known as Falz; Obianuju Udeh, professionally known as DJ Switch; Yemi Alade, and Rita Dominic among others, as well as, Barbadian singer, Rihanna, were among those who condemned the arrest of the protesters by the police.

See their tweets below:

Na civilians dey protect demselves against herdsmen, meanwhile police get dis kind kit up 4 peaceful protesters wey never even start d protest.U dey arrest https://t.co/e1xzvoLrwA good thing 4m this thing be say u don even provide more evidence 4 us to use to show abuse #EndSARS — Dj Switch (@dj_switchaholic) February 13, 2021

Shame,Big shame 💔 — Timi Dakolo (@timidakolo) February 13, 2021

Nigeria just keeps taking and taking and taking,I am so tired. #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria — Timi Dakolo (@timidakolo) February 13, 2021

Wat did mr.macaroni do? Wat did our other brothers and sisters do? What? Since we can’t match ur power, we r working seriously 2 lobby those u fear! I told u, it could be me or you! Hopefully, on d 17th that process begins #EndSARS #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria #EndPoliceBrutality pic.twitter.com/zgS4hDNOwl — Dj Switch (@dj_switchaholic) February 13, 2021

It seems on this matter of ‘a better Nigeria’ the citizens are on their own. #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria — ✊🏾 yemialade (@yemialadee) February 13, 2021

The people will prevail no matter how long it takes. — Rita Dominic (@ritaUdominic) February 13, 2021

“Life under a good government is rarely dramatic; life under a bad government is always so.

OSCAR WILDE — Nse Ikpe-Etim (@NseIkpeEtim) February 13, 2021

Nigerian Government continues to shock me even as I promised myself I’m beyond getting shocked. — Uche Jombo Rodriguez (@uchejombo) February 13, 2021

Is this the government us all voted for ? Can u see how the youths are being treated like criminals? I weep! We can’t speak for our right. pic.twitter.com/8RCBzj8y7o — SAMKLEF (@SAMKLEF) February 13, 2021

A contested approval

The arrested young Nigerians had occupied the Lekki tollgate to protest the approval granted to the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) to repossess the tollgate.

This approval was granted on Saturday last week by the Judicial Panel of inquiry set up by the Lagos State government to investigate police brutality of residents in the state.

The approval was faulted by one of its members and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr Ebun Adegboruwa.

Youth representatives on the panel also opposed the reopening.

The toll gate was symbolic of last October’s #EndSARS protests.

On October 20, military officials opened fire at peaceful protesters gathered at the toll.

Although the Nigerian government and military have denied any wrongdoing, critics say it is premature to reopen the toll gate until all investigations are concluded.