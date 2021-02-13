Advertisement

Falz, Rihanna, Other Celebrities Condemn Arrest Of Lekki Tollgate Protesters

Akinola Ajibola  
Updated February 13, 2021
A protester decried the reopening of the Lekki toll gate on February 13, 2021.

 

#EndSARS was one of the most prominent hashtags on Saturday as celebrities took to Twitter to condemn the arrest of peaceful protesters in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

Nigerian celebrities such as Folarin Falana, also known as Falz; Obianuju Udeh, professionally known as DJ Switch; Yemi Alade, and Rita Dominic among others, as well as, Barbadian singer, Rihanna, were among those who condemned the arrest of the protesters by the police.

A contested approval

The arrested young Nigerians had occupied the Lekki tollgate to protest the approval granted to the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) to repossess the tollgate.

This approval was granted on Saturday last week by the Judicial Panel of inquiry set up by the Lagos State government to investigate police brutality of residents in the state.

The approval was faulted by one of its members and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr Ebun Adegboruwa.

Youth representatives on the panel also opposed the reopening.

The toll gate was symbolic of last October’s #EndSARS protests.

On October 20, military officials opened fire at peaceful protesters gathered at the toll.

Although the Nigerian government and military have denied any wrongdoing, critics say it is premature to reopen the toll gate until all investigations are concluded.



