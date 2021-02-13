Advertisement

Fire Guts Over 90 Shops In Bauchi Market

Updated February 13, 2021

 

A late-night fire has razed over 90 shops in the largest plaza at Wunti market in Bauchi city.

The cause of the fire was unknown as of the time of filing this report, but Channels Television gathered that it started in a section of the plaza where salon, computer, and tailoring shops were located.

No life was lost in the fire incident but shop owners lost valuables as it was impossible to evacuate property due to the inferno’s intensity.

Business activities in the plaza have been halted as traders count their losses.



