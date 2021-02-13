Advertisement

Police Arrest Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate

Channels Television  
Updated February 13, 2021

 

Police on Saturday arrested protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate as Nigerians call for the reopening of the toll to be suspended.

The police had earlier on Friday launched a show-of-force exercise to express its disapproval of the planned protest.

On Saturday morning, the police picked up anyone they suspected to be at the toll gate for protest.

They also prevented journalists from moving close to the van where the protesters were being held.

 

This is a developing story. More details to follow.



