Vardy, Maddison Compound Klopp’s Liverpool Woes

It is back to the drawing board for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool as they were humbled at the King power’s stadium with goals from Maddison, Vardy and Harvey Barnes in a space of six minutes.

The Reds who had been under pressure lately with a string of inconsistent results were hoping to put the nightmare display of Alisson against Manchester City behind them when they faced the Foxes.

Fabinho was amongst the latest absentees for the Liverpool side with a muscle issue, while 20-year -old, Ozan Kabak, made his debut partnership in defence alongside Jordan Henderson

The defending champions were in early ascendancy but were unable to muster an effort at goal to trouble the Foxes.

Klopp was left to ponder his growing injury list as the game grew when James Milner was substituted off in the 17th minute for Thiago Alcantara.

The first real opportunity of the match came for the Leicester side in the 42nd minute, when a Maddison ball found Vardy who could only see his effort clatter off the bar and travel wide.

The holders continued the second-half as they had started, maintaining their forward momentum and struck the cross-bar in the 57th minute from an Alexander-Arnold freekick.

The 67th minute saw the Liverpool side break the deadlock with Salah bending a fine strike into the top-left corner after receiving a delightful pass from the Brazilian Firmino.

King Power Stadium has not been a fortress for the Foxes this season and they were staring at a sixth straight home defeat, that is until Maddison 78th minute free-kick changed the complexion of the game.

Allison made matters worse for the visitors as a howler allowed Vardy to get the second and the rout was complete two minutes later as Barnes sent the Foxes into dreamland.

Liverpool next turn to the Champion League for some redemption on Tuesday when they do battle against German side RB Leipzig in the round of 16.