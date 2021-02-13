Violence: Oyo Shuts Down Shasha Market, Imposes Curfew

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Oyo State Government on Saturday ordered the immediate closure of Shasha market in Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan, the state capital.

The market was closed after an ethnic clash was recorded on Friday.

According to a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, the government said the order was to forestall breakdown of law and order in the area.

The government also imposed a curfew on Shasha and the market area.

The curfew is to run from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

READ ALSO: We’ll End Kidnapping And Insecurity In Oyo, Makinde Vows

The government warned residents of the affected area to go about their legitimate businesses peacefully, stating that anyone caught perpetrating violence will face the wrath of the law.

“His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde has directed the immediate closure of Shasha market indefinitely following reports of a breach of peace in the area,” the government’s statement said.

“The governor has also approved the imposition of curfew on Shasha. It will run from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

“Residents of the affected area are enjoined to go about their legitimate businesses within the hours stipulated by the law.

“Anyone caught disrupting the peace of the community will be made to face the wrath of the law.”