Air Force Loses ‘Some’ Personnel To Bandits In Kaduna

The Nigerian Air Force has lost some of its personnel to armed bandits in Kaduna State.

This was confirmed in a statement issued on Saturday by the spokesman of the Air Force, Ibikunle Daramola.

He said over 100 armed bandits laid an ambush which led to the unfortunate killing, adding that some military personnel sustained various degrees of injuries.

“Troops of the 271 Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Detachment today, 13 February 2021, foiled an ambush set up by a group of over 100 armed bandits at Ungwan Laya near Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State,” the statement partly read.

“The gallant troops were able to fight their way through the ambush killing dozens of bandits in the process.

“Unfortunately, some NAF personnel paid the supreme price during the operation, while a few others sustained varying degrees of injuries. The injured personnel are currently receiving treatment at the NAF Hospital in Kaduna.”

Meanwhile, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, on behalf all officers, airmen, airwomen and civilian staff of the NAF, has commiserated with the families of the fallen heroes, praying for the repose of their souls.

Amao who visited the injured personnel in the hospital on Saturday evening asked all NAF personnel to remain resolute and continue to collaborate with other security agencies, to rid the northwest of all criminal elements.