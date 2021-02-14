Bandits Kidnap 18 In Niger State

Bandits have kidnapped 18 passengers of the Niger State Transport Authority (NSTA) in Niger State.

The attack occurred at Yakila village in Rafi local government area of the state on Sunday, with the bandits leaving a woman and her baby behind and whisking away the other 18 passengers.

The passengers were said to be heading to Minna, the state capital from Kotangora when the incident happened.

The Director-General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Ahmed Inga confirmed the incident to Channels Television via a phone interview.

Inga who was on his way from Kagara for the revalidation of his All Progressives Congress (APC) membership in the company of the Chief of Staff said they met the scene where the bandits operated.

He explained that they met the woman and her child who were left behind by the bandits.

“The only thing I can tell you now is we have rescued the woman and her baby and she is in the vehicle with us and we are on our way to Minna. She told us that the bandits blocked the way and went away with the other 18 passengers on the bus.

“No government official was among those kidnapped. I can’t give more than that for now because the woman is traumatized and we cannot be asking her too many questions yet,” the SEMA DG said.

Meanwhile, efforts to speak to the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Wasiu Abiodun, proved abortive as his phone was not reachable.