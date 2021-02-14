Lagos Seals Over 14 Event Centres, Night Clubs Others For Violating COVID-19 Protocol

The Lagos State Government has sealed over 14 facilities including event centres, night clubs among others for violating a curfew imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the government through its Safety Commission and the State Police Command sealed the affected buildings on Saturday night for “non-compliance with Covid -19 Health Protection Regulations of the State and Federal Government.”

The enforcement exercise saw event centers such as FM, Triple C, Molobi etc sealed for none compliance with the Event Safety Clearance that was issued to them by the Safety Commission.

Also, the clubs sealed in the state include the DNA NightClub, Pluto Club, Sailors Lounge, Club G12, Tiger Bar, Bayrock, Jadasport, Club Ibiza, Dynasty Sports Bar and Lounge, and 10/10 Bar.

On his part, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, said the police will continue to monitor compliance across the state.

While warning that COVID-19 violators and perpetrators will be arrested and charged to court, the police boss asked Lagos residents to protect themselves and others by following the laid down regulations by the State and Federal Government.