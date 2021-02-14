Liverpool Coach Klopp Concedes Title Hopes Are Over After Leicester Loss

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has admitted the team’s title hopes are over after the Reds slumped 3-1 to Leicester in a Premier League clash on Saturday, their third consecutive loss.

Jurgen Klopp’s men could find themselves down in sixth by the time Chelsea and West Ham play winnable home games on Monday night.

“I don’t think we can close that gap this year, to be honest. We have to win football games and big parts of our football was today again really, really good. We have to do it consistently,” the German said after the match as posted on the club’s website.

“We have to avoid mistakes, we have to avoid misunderstandings. We cannot avoid mistakes of VAR or stuff like this, but all the rest that is in our hands we have to avoid.

“Today, in two situations we didn’t do that and that’s why they could score two goals. The rest of the football game is really good. Yes, if you win football games maybe you could score today more goals, but that’s the steps you have to make.

“First, you have to perform again; the result is always massively related to the performance. And we were today good enough to win the game for a long, long period in the game, but not until the end because of a couple of things.”

READ ALSO: [‘This Is My Cage’] Nigeria’s Kamaru Usman Beat Gilbert, Extends UFC Reign

The visitors felt Daniel Amartey should have been ruled offside for obstructing Alisson’s view, but a VAR review deemed the Ghanaian to be onside.

Alisson should have done better, in any case, to deal with Maddison’s shot and less than two minutes later he handed Leicester a second.

A long ball over the top should have been comfortably dealt with, but the onrushing goalkeeper got in Kabak’s way and the defender’s rushed clearance allowed Vardy to run the ball into an empty net.