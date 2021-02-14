NPFL 21: Kwara Utd Continue Unbeaten Home Form, Nasarawa Utd Back To Winning Ways

Kwara United continued their fantastic home run in the Nigeria Professional Football League with a 3-0 thrashing of Dakkada FC on matchday 10.

The Harmony Boys now occupy the top spot of the league with 21 points and remains the surprise package of the new season.

The match played at the Ilorin Sports Complex presented another opportunity for coach Abdullahi Biffo’s team to consolidate on their matchday 9 victory over Sunshine Stars in Akure.

The visitors, Dakkada was also pumped up after a 2-1 win over Abia Warriors in their last match in Uyo.

Wasiu Alalade opened scoring for the home side, Michael Ohanu doubled it in the 72nd minute with a sweet volley while Alao Danbani scored in the 80th minute to wrap up a fine win for the Harmony Boys who have secured 6 wins, 3 draws and just a loss in 10 matches.

In Lafia, Nasarawa United fought till they heard the sound of the final whistle to beat Akwa United 2-1.

With three defeats in a row for the Solid Miners, they were under pressure to bounce back to winning ways. The last time they won was on matchday 6, a 2-1 win over Warri Wolves in Ozoro. That was a record they desperately wanted to destroy and they came all out against Akwa United to do so.

Adama Hassan gave the home side the lead in the 56th minute. In the 63rd minute, Ndifreke Effiong scored his first away goal and his 7th of the campaign to put Akwa United back into the contest.

It seemed the game was heading for a draw until the 93rd minute when Ebuka Anaekwe hits a one-time shot that sent the ball into the net and sealed an unbelievable win for coach Bala Nikyu’s team.

At the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Katsina United beat Jigawa Golden Stars 1-0 to record their 4th win of the season. Samuel Kalu’s goal made the difference.

At the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna, the game between Kano Pillars and MFM Football Club of Lagos also produced drama produced in the final minutes of the game.

With just a minute to the end of the match, Umar Hassan scored arguably the most important goal of his career to give Kano Pillars a crucial win over MFM FC.

In Bauchi, Wikki Tourists and Sunshine Stars played a goalless draw while the encounter between Adamawa United and FC Ifeanyi Ubah ended 1-1.

On Monday, Heartland FC will host Lobi Stars at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri while Abia Warriors will seek to turn their season around when they take on Rangers in Okigwe.

NIGERIA PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE.

Matchday 9 Results (Sunday)

Kwara United 3 Dakkada FC 0

Nasarawa United 2 Akwa United 1

Katsina United 1 Jigawa Golden Stars 0

Kano Pillars 1 MFM FC 0

Adamawa United 1 FC Ifeanyi Ubah 1

Wikki Tourists 0 Sunshine Stars 0