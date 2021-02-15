Advertisement

‘Go And Make Us Proud’: Atiku, Okowa Congratulate Okonjo-Iweala On WTO Job

Channels Television  
Updated February 15, 2021
Atiku believes Okonjo-Iweala has all it takes to succeed in her new role.

 

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, have congratulated Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her emergence as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Atiku and Okowa in their separate congratulatory messages on Monday believe the Delta-born former Minister of Finance is the right person for the job, assuring her of the country’s support in her new role.

“Dr (Mrs) @NOIweala is a woman I know very well because we worked at close quarters between 2003 and 2007 when she served in our administration in various capacities, most notably as Finance Minister,” Atiku who was Nigeria’s vice president between 1999 and 2007 began in a series of tweet on his official handle.

“We would not need someone who thinks they can pull this off. We would need someone who has actually and serially pulled it off before. And that person has emerged.”

The Delta State governor while noting that he had followed the former Foreign Affairs Minister’s advancement over the years, described Okonjo-Iweala as one of the most “renowned” citizens of the oil-rich state.

“On behalf of all Deltans, I join all Nigerians in congratulating one of our most renowned citizens, Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, on her emergence as the next Director-General of the World Trade Organisation,” the governor tweeted also.

“Over the years, we have all followed your growth and celebrated your noteworthy achievements. This is why, as you begin your new role at the helm of the WTO, I want you to know that you have the unwavering support of both your home state and your country!”



